Magic Mike's Last Dance is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $8.2 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced on Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 and No. 3 respectively are two James Cameron -directed blockbusters -- Avatar: The Way of Water with $6.9 million and Titanic: The 25th Anniversary with $6.4 million, followed by 80 For Brady with $6 million at No. 4 and Knock at the Cabin with $5.501 million at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Puss in Boots: The Last Wish at No. 6 with $5.5 million, A Man Called Otto at No. 7 with $2.63 million, Missing at No. 8 with $2.6 million, M3GAN at No. 9 with $2.4 million and Plane at No. 10 with $1.2 million.

This weekend's Top 10 movies earned a total of about $47.3 million, compared to last weekend's top performers, which raked in about $72.2 million with Knock at the Cabin in the No. 1 slot.