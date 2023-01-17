Madonna is going on tour in 2023.The 64-year-old singer announced the Celebration tour Tuesday.The North American leg of the tour will kick off July 15 in Vancouver, B.C., and end Oct. 7 in Las Vegas.The European leg of the tour will take place in the fall, starting in London on Oct. 14.Bob the Drag Queen will join the tour as a special guest.Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time.Madonna released her 14th studio album, Madame X, in 2019. She has since released "Levitating (The Blessed Madonna Remix)" with Dua Lipa and Missy Elliott and "Break My Soul (The Queens Remix)" with Beyonce.Here's the North American dates for the Celebration tour:July 15 - Vancouver, B.C., at Rogers ArenaJuly 18 - Seattle, Wash., at Climate Pledge ArenaJuly 22 - Phoenix, Ariz., at Footprint CenterJuly 25 - Denver, Colo., at Ball ArenaJuly 27 - Tulsa, Okla., at BOK CenterJuly 30 - St. Paul, Minn., at Xcel Energy CenterAug. 2 - Cleveland, Ohio, at Rocket Mortgage FieldhouseAug. 5 - Detroit, Mich., at Little Caesars ArenaAug. 7 - Pittsburgh, Pa., at PPG Paints ArenaAug. 9 - Chicago, Ill., at United CenterAug. 13 - Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank ArenaAug. 19 - Montreal, Quebec, at Centre BellAug. 23 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square GardenAug. 24 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square GardenAug. 30 - Boston, Mass., at TD GardenSept. 2 - Washington, D.C., at Capital One ArenaSept. 5 - Atlanta, Ga., at State Farm ArenaSept. 7 - Tampa, Fla., at Amalie ArenaSept. 9 - Miami, Fla., at Miami-Dade ArenaSept. 13 - Houston, Texas, at Toyota CenterSept. 18 - Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines CenterSept. 21 - Austin, Texas, at Moody Center ATXSept. 27 - Los Angeles, Calif., at Crypto.com ArenaOct. 4 - San Francisco, Calif., at Chase CenterOct. 7 - Las Vegas, Nev., at T-Mobile Arena