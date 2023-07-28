Madonna is feeling lucky in the wake of her recent health scare.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, the 64-year-old singer and actress shared a video of herself dancing to her song "Lucky Star" after being hospitalized for a bacterial infection in June.

"To be able to move my body and dance just a little bit makes me feel like the Luckiest Star in the world! Thank you to all of my fans and friends! You must be my lucky stars too!" she captioned the post.

Madonna was also celebrating the 40th anniversary of her debut, self-titled album.

"And Happy 40th birthday to my very. First Album," she said.

Madonna 's manager, Guy Oseary , had announced June 28 that Madonna "developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU."

Madonna gave a health update July 10, telling fans she was "on the road to recovery."

"Thank you for your positive energy, Prayers and words of healing and encouragement. I have felt your love. I'm on the road to recovery and incredibly grateful for all the blessings in my life," she said on Instagram.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The singer was to kick off her Celebration tour July 15 in Vancouver, Canada, but will reschedule the North American leg of the tour due to her health issues. The tour will now begin in the fall.

"My focus is now my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I'll be back with you as soon as I can!" she told fans.