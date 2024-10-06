Pop music icon Madonna's brother Christopher Ciccone has died of cancer at the age of 63, two weeks after their 81-year-old stepmother, Joan Clare Ciccone, passed away from the same disease.

Christopher's publicist confirmed to TMZ that the artist, interior decorate and designer died Friday in Michigan.

Although he served as the art director on Madonna's Blond Ambition World Tour in 1990 and was the tour director for her The Girlie Show in 1993, the New York Post noted the siblings had a falling-out that Christopher chronicled in his 2008 bestseller, Life With My Sister Madonna.

Christopher is also known for directing music videos for Tony Bennett and Dolly Parton.

Anthony Ciccone, Madonna and Christopher's brother, died from throat cancer and respiratory failure at the age of 66 in 2023.