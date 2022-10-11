Universal Pictures is giving a glimpse of the new film M3gan.

The studio shared a trailer for the horror film Tuesday featuring Allison Williams and Violet McGraw.

M3gan is based on a story by Akela Cooper and James Wan (Saw, The Conjuring). Cooper wrote the screenplay, with Gerard Johnstone as director and Wan and Jason Blum as executive producers.

The new film follows Gemma (Williams), a brilliant toy company roboticist who creates M3gan, a life-like doll with artificial intelligence. M3gan is designed to listen, watch and learn in order to become a friend and teacher, playmate and protector, for the child she is bonded to.

"When Gemma suddenly becomes the caretaker of her orphaned 8-year-old niece, Cady (McGraw), Gemma's unsure and unprepared to be a parent. Under intense pressure at work, Gemma decides to pair her M3gan prototype with Cady in an attempt to resolve both problems -- a decision that will have unimaginable consequences," an official description reads.

Ronny Chieng also stars, with Kimberley Crossman as the voice of M3gan.

M3gan opens in theaters Jan. 13, 2023.