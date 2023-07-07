Richard Alan Reid and Nicholas Fabiano directed the movie, which is based on BuzzFeed's 2015 viral digital series, Puppyhood.
"After a disastrous first date, wild child Nicole and socially anxious Max vow to lose each other's numbers, until they learn that their dogs found a love match, and now puppies are on the way!" a synopsis for the movie said.
"The hilariously mismatched Nicole and Max are forced to become responsible co-parents, but may end up finding love themselves."
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.