Puppy Love, a romantic comedy starring Pretty Little Liars alum Lucy Hale and The Flash alum Grant Gustin, is set to premiere on Amazon Freevee next month.

"Puppy Love coming to @amazonfreevee August 18th," Hale wrote on Instagram Thursday, alongside the trailer for the original movie, which will also be available to rent or own digitally on that day.

Actress Bailee Madison commented on the post, "I can't tell you how much I can't wait to see this."

Jane Seymour, Michael Hitchcock and Nore Davis co-star.

Richard Alan Reid and Nicholas Fabiano directed the movie, which is based on BuzzFeed's 2015 viral digital series, Puppyhood.

"After a disastrous first date, wild child Nicole and socially anxious Max vow to lose each other's numbers, until they learn that their dogs found a love match, and now puppies are on the way!" a synopsis for the movie said.

"The hilariously mismatched Nicole and Max are forced to become responsible co-parents, but may end up finding love themselves."