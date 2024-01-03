The 34-year-old actress marked the milestone Tuesday with a reflective post on Instagram.
"This continues to be the greatest gift I've given myself. I remain so grateful for another year of growth, growing pains, lessons, joys, and self realizations. To be able to show up as myself and to be greeted with such warmth and acceptance is something I do not take for granted," Hale wrote.
"The interactions, conversations, and moments of vulnerability from people I know, people I used to know, from people I've hurt, from people who've hurt me, from strangers and even people on the internet have given my life so much color and meaning," she said. "Those experiences have been my favorite takeaway from this last year. To every person I have connected with... thank you from the bottom of my heart."
Hale ended her post by voicing her support for those also struggling with substance abuse issues.
"Lastly, if you are struggling please know you are not alone and that you do not have to trek this path alone," she said. "There is no right or wrong way to heal and it is deeply personal and unique to each of us. My only advice is to remain open hearted, curious, and to find the people who see and support you. It does get better. Take it moment by moment."
