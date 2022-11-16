Love Island USA couple Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray have called it quits on their relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chubb announced her split from Bray in a post Tuesday on Instagram Stories.

"I just wanted to let you all know that Jesse and I have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways," the star said. "We have decided that we work better as friends and will always have love and respect for each other."

"We will always cherish our memories and time together as we went through this incredible experience," she added. "We are so grateful for all of the love and support and hope you will continue to support us in our individuals journeys."

Bray moved to California in October to be closer to Chubb.

"We were hopeful that being closer geographically would help our relationship grow stronger but realized we're better off being friends who will support eachother in this next chapter of our lives," Chubb said.

"Love Island USA" stars Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray broke up two months after the Season 4 finale. Photo by debchubb/Instagram Stories

Bray re-posted Chubb's message on his Instagram Stories, adding, "I wanna thank you all for the kind words & support through it all. Y'all helped me grow alot this summer! You guys mean the world to me."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Chubb and Bray met in Love Island USA Season 4, which ended in September. The reality dating series follows a group of contestants, known as Islanders, as they live in isolation together at a remote villa. Contestants must couple up with each other to remain in the competition.

Love Island USA is based on the British reality series and streams on Peacock.