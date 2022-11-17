Love Island U.K. couple Gemma Owen and Luca Bish have called it quits on their relationship.

Owen announced her split from Bish in a post Wednesday on Instagram Stories.

"I wanted to let you know that Luca and I are no longer in a relationship. It wasn't an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for us both right now," Owen said.

"Many of you have been on this journey with us from the very beginning, and I want to thank you for your continued support as we start new chapters," she added.

"Love Island U.K." couple Gemma Owen and Luca Bish broke up three months after the Season 8 finale. Photo by gemowen_1/Instagram Stories

Bish confirmed the news in a post on his own account.

"I would have liked some time to process this privately but as you all already now know sadly Gemma and I made the mutual decision earlier today to go our separate ways," Bish wrote. "We have been on such a journey together and have made some amazing memories which I will treasure. I can't thank everyone enough for their support of us as a couple during and after Love Island."

"We will remain good friends and I wish nothing but the best for her," he said.

Owen, the daughter of retired British soccer star Michael Owen, and Bish were the runners-up in Love Island U.K. Season 8, which ended in August.

Love Island U.K. is a dating reality series that follows a group of singles, known as Islanders, as they live in isolation together at a remote villa. Contestants must couple up with each other to remain in the competition.

Love Island USA couple Deb Chubb and Jesse Bray also recently split and announced their breakup Tuesday.