Peacock released a trailer for Love Island Games on Thursday. The competition between Love Island contestants premieres Nov. 1.

Love Island Games pits men and women of previous Love Island seasons in physical competitions. They also continue to look for love.

Cely reveals one of her exes appears in the new show. Maya passes a note to one of the men. Liberty says she is interested in finding love. Callum makes plan to kiss his love interest for a second time.

Men go one on one in a boxing ring with puffy, padded weapons. A co-ed game features contestants belly-flopping onto giant balloons.

Of course, all of the above ensue in bikinis and bathing suits. The grand prize is $100,000.