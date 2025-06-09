Peacock released a trailer for Love Island: Beyond the Villa and announced the series will premiere on the streaming service July 13.

The trailer for the Love Island USA spinoff follows cast members from the reality show's sixth season as they return to civilian life in the Los Angeles area.

The former Islanders "navigate new careers, evolving friendships, newfound fame, and complex relationships outside of the Love Island villa" in the new series, Peacock said in a press release.

The main cast includes JaNa Craig, Aaron Evans, Miguel Harichi, Leah Kateb, Kaylor Martin, Connor Newsum, Serena Page, Kenny Rodriguez, Olivia Walker and Kendall Washington, with other Love Island alums slated to make guest appearances.

Season 7 of Love Island USA premiered June 3 on Peacock.

Love Island: Beyond the Villa premieres July 13, with new episodes following on subsequent Thursdays.