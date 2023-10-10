Netflix announced Tuesday that Love Is Blind: The Reunion will premiere Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT, 5 p.m. PDT on the streaming service. The couples from Season 5 will participate.

The reunion will be pre-taped. Earlier this year, an attempt to stream the Season 4 reunion live resulted in long delays.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey return to host the reunion special.

Love Is Blind matches together men and women living in isolation pods. They get to know each other without seeing each other until they decide whether or not to continue dating.

The reunion special follows up with couples after their decisions in the season finale.