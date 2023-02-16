HBO Max is giving a glimpse of the new series Love & Death. The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the true crime thriller Thursday featuring Elizabeth Olsen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Love & Death is based on the John Bloom and Jim Atkinson book Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs. The series is based on the true story of Candy Montgomery, a Texas housewife convicted for the ax murder of her friend, Betty Gore.

Olsen plays Montgomery in the new series, with Patrick Fugit as her husband, Pat. Jesse Plemons and Lily Rabe portray Allan and Betty Gore.

Love & Death "tells the true story of Candy and Pat Montgomery and Betty and Allan Gore -- two churchgoing couples enjoying their smalltown Texas life... until an extramarital affair leads somebody to pick up an ax," an official synopsis reads.

The new series is written by David. E Kelley (Big Little Lies) and directed by Lesli Linka Glatter. Kelley also executive produces with Glatter, Nicole Kidman, Per Saari, Scott Brown, Megan Creydt, Matthew Tinker, Michael Klick and Helen Verno.

Love & Death will have a three-episode premiere April 27 on HBO Max, with subsequent episodes to be released weekly.

Montgomery's story was previously adapted as the Hulu series Candy starring Jessica Biel.