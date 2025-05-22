We TV released a teaser for a new season of Love After Lockup on Thursday. The new season premieres in August.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several couples are shown dealing with their relationships after the man is released from prison. One couple is consummating their relationship for the first time.

A quick shot of pregnancy tests hints at one couple starting a family. One woman accuses a man of lying and one man asks a woman who else she has been sleeping with.

A synopsis adds that the season will also include struggles finding employment with a criminal record and coping with travel restrictions while on parole. The temptations of drugs and alcohol are also factors.

Love After Lockup premiered in 2018. Each season follows different couples.

The show airs on We TV and streams on ALLBLK and AMC+.