Lorde is back with new music.

The singer, 28, released "What Was That" Thursday, along with an accompanying music video, marking her first single in four years.

She performed the song for the first time in New York City's Washington Square Park Tuesday, and incorporated some of that footage into her music video.

In the video, Lorde describes longing for a former lover as she walks and bicycles around the city.

In a social media post announcing the video's release, the singer wrote, "As little between us as possible. Aliveness over prowess. Naivete over disenchantment. I love you, we start here."