LL Cool J released The Force, his first new album in more than 10 years on Friday.

"I'm ready," the 56-year-old musician and actor said when he released the track list on Instagram.

The album features collaborations with Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, Fat Joe, Busta Rhymes, Nas, Eminem, Saweetie, Sona Jobarteh, Mad Squablz, J-S.A.N.D. and Don Pablito.

The Force is LL Cool J's 14th album and the first since Authentic, which he released in 2013.

"This project is more about the people and cultural impact than anything else. I feel like I was born to hold this space in hip-hop," he said.

LL Cool J , who has two Grammy awards, will perform at the MTV Video Music Awards Sept. 11.

He recently appeared in NCIS: Hawai'i Season 3.