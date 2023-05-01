Lizzy Caplan hopes the Party Down revival returns for a second season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 40-year-old actress discussed the possibility of the revival getting a Season 2 during Sunday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Caplan plays Casey Klein on Party Down, which originally had a two-season run on Starz from 2009 to 2010. Cast members Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Ryan Hansen, Martin Starr and Megan Mullally returned for the revival, which premiered in February, with Caplan making a brief appearance as Casey in the season finale.

On WWHL, Caplan said she really wants a Season 2.

"Everybody is really, really, really hoping for a second season. Probably nobody more than me, because I wasn't able to be there for most of the first season," she said.

Caplan was unable to have a bigger role in the revival due to her filming commitments for the Hulu series Fleishman is in Trouble.

"I have high hopes [for a Season 2]," the actress said. "I mean, I think it was really brilliant and they nailed it and it was wonderful."

Party Down is a comedy series following the staff of the Los Angeles catering team Party Down as they work various events. The series is created by John Enbom, Rob Thomas, Dan Etheridge and Paul Rudd.