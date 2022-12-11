Rock band Yeah Yeah Yeahs will not be performing on next weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live or at the upcoming KROQ Acoustic Christmas because guitarist Nick Zinner is still battling pneumonia.

"We are deeply thankful and expectedly heartbroken we cannot rise to these occasions," the musicians posted on social media early Sunday.

"The band's top priority is supporting Nick through a full recovery."

SNL announced that singer, flutist and actress Lizzo will provide the musical entertainment next weekend when Elvis star Austin Butler serves as guest host.