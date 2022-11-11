NBC and E! announced Friday that Lizzo will accept the People's Champion Award at the People's Choice Awards. The ceremony will be held Dec. 6 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Lizzo is already nominated for Female Artist of 2022, Song of 2022 for "About Damn Time," Album of 2022 for Special, Social Celebrity of 2022 and Competition Show of 2022 for Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, which also won the Emmy in that category.

The "Good as Hell" singer joins past People's Champion Award winners Dwayne Johnson, Tyler Perry, P!nk, and Bryan Stevenson. The People's Champion Award recognizes Lizzo's contributions to music, television and diversity regarding race, gender, sexuality and size.

The three-time Gramy-award winner was previously nominated for a People's Choice Award in 2019 for the album Cuz I Love You. The People's Choice Awards previously announced Ryan Reynolds would receive this year's People's Icon Award.

The People's Choice Awards airs Dec. 6 at 9 p.m. EST and PST on NBC and E!