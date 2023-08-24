Actor Hersha Parady died Wednesday night at 78.

Parady's son, Jonathan Peverall, confirmed her death with The Hollywood Reporter and Deadline. She had brain cancer.

Parady played schoolteacher Alice Garvey on Little House on the Prairie. Garvey died in a fire in Season 6.

Alison Arngrin, who played Nellie Oleson on Little House, also shared news of Parady's death on Facebook.

"DIVA DOWN," Arngrin wrote. "Our wild, untameable [sic], talented Hersha has left us. Rest in power"

Prior to Little House, Parady appeared in episodes of Mannix, The Waltons and other shows. After her role in Little House, Parady continued to appear in movies and TV shows.

Her last TV role was that of the principal on Nickelodeon's Kenan & Kel in the '90s. Parady has a short film credit on Product in 2015, which reportedly also filmed a sequel.