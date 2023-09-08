Lionsgate is set to release The Crow reboot in North America in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

International sales for the revenge thriller film -- which had a $50 million budget and stars Bill Skarsgard , FKA twigs and Danny Huston -- will be handled by FilmNation.

Director Rupert Sanders filmed the movie in Prague and Munich.

It is based on James O'Barr's late 1980s comic book series about a man who comes back from the dead to kill the guys who murdered his girlfriend.

Brandon Lee, who played the title character in the 1994 film version, was killed during an on-set accident.

"We appreciate what The Crow character and original movie mean to legions of fans and believe this new film will offer audiences an authentic and visceral reinterpretation of its emotional power and mythology," Charlotte Koh, Lionsgate's executive vice president of acquisitions and co-productions, said in a statement Thursday.

"To work with a creative team led by Rupert's unparalleled visual style and storytelling and with a producing team who have made some of the most popular and impactful films of the last several decades is a true privilege."