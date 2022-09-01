Lindsay Lohan will star in a new romantic comedy on Netflix.

The streaming service said in a press release Thursday that Lohan, 36, will have a leading role in the film Irish Wish.

Lohan will play Maddie, a woman in love with her best friend's fiance.

"When the love of her life gets engaged to her best friend, Maddie puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland. Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to wake up as the bride-to-be. With her dream seeming to come true, Maddie soon realizes that her real soulmate is someone else entirely," an official synopsis reads.

Irish Wish is written by Kirsten Hansen, Ron Oliver, Janeen Damian and Michael Damian, and directed by Janeen Damian.

Lohan is also working with Damian on the upcoming holiday film Falling for Christmas, which premieres Nov. 10 on Netflix.

Irish Wish is part of Lohan's two-picture creative partnership with Netflix.

Lohan is know for such films as The Parent Trap, Freaky Friday, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen and Mean Girls.