Disney is previewing Freakier Friday, starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis.

The studio shared a poster and trailer for the Freaky Friday sequel Friday.

Freakier Friday, which arrives in theaters Aug. 8, follows Anna (Lohan) as she prepares for her upcoming wedding day. Her daughter and soon-to-be stepdaughter aren't exactly thrilled about blending families, however.

When the girls end up switching places with Anna and her mom Tess (Curtis), they work together to try and prevent the nuptials from happening.

"As teenagers we have no power, but as adults..." Lohan says in the trailer, after the switch has taken place.

"We can break our parents up for good!" replies Curtis.

The movie poster shows Lohan wearing pink-tinted sunglasses and sheer black gloves with a red dress. Curtis wears wire-framed glasses with glittery eye shadow and a hot pink dress.

The original Freaky Friday opened in 2003 and saw Anna and Tess swap bodies. Freakier Friday will also star Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Rosalind Chao, Chad Michael Murray, Vanessa Bayer and Mark Harmon.