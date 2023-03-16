Lily Tomlin is looking back on the time when she performed for Queen Elizabeth II.

The 83-year-old actress and comedian said on Wednesday's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden that she performed for the queen in London in 1971. Queen Elizabeth died at age 96 in September.

Tomlin recalled how she was in London with Liza Minnelli and the Osmond family for an Olympics fundraiser. She performed as her characters Edith Ann and Ernestine for the queen.

"I thought it would be very funny. I thought the queen would enjoy it if Edith said like, 'You know, I'm going to England to see Queen Elizabeth,'" Tomlin said, making a face. "They said, 'Don't you dare, don't you dare.'"

"She would have had a catcher's mitt and she'd be waving to the crowd. I bet we could have had fun. I was cut off sort of right here," she added, gesturing to her knees.

Tomlin is known for the film 9 to 5 and recently starred in 80 for Brady. She also portrayed Frankie Bergstein on the Netflix series Grace and Frankie, which ended in April 2022 after seven seasons.

Tomlin appeared with her frequent co-star Jane Fonda last week on The View, where they discussed the possibility of a 9 to 5 sequel. Fonda said they haven't found a script that they've liked.