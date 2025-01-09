Lily Allen opened up about her "spiraling" mental health on the latest of episode Miss Me?, the podcast she hosts with her longtime friend Miquita Oliver.

The pair were discussing Demi Moore 's Golden Globe award when the British singer disclosed recent experiences of apathy.

"I didn't watch her speech. I didn't watch any of the Golden Globes. I'm really not interested," Allen, 39, said. "...I'm finding it really hard to be interested in anything."

"I'm really not in a good place," she added. "...I've been spiraling and spiraling and spiraling and it's got of out of control."

She explained she had a panic attack during her podcast's Christmas lunch, and added that she also had to leave the theater early when she recently went out with friends.

"I can't concentrate on anything except the pain I'm going through," she said. "And it's really really hard."

She announced a brief departure from the show amid her struggle, adding that she is not going to drug rehab, and that she has not relapsed.

The news accompanies rumors that she and husband David Harbour, whom she married in 2020, have split, BBC reports.