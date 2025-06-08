'Lilo & Stitch' tops North American box office for 3rd weekend
UPI News Service, 06/08/2025
Lilo & Stitch is the No. 1 movie in North America for a third weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.
The film took in an additional $32.5 million in receipts this Friday through Sunday.
Coming in at No. 2 From the World of John Wick: Ballerina with $25 million, followed by Mission: Impossible -- The Reckoning at No. 3 with $15 million, Karate Kid: Legends at No. 4 with $8.7 million and Final Destination: Bloodlines at No. 5 with $6.5 million.
Rounding out the top tier are The Phoenician Scheme at No. 6 with $6.3 million, Bring Her Back at No. 7 with $3.5 million, Dan Da Dan: Evil Eye at No. 8 with $3.1 million, Sinners at No. 9 with $2.9 million and Thunderbolts at No. 10 with $2.5 million.
