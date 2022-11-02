Lilly Singh will host Battle of the Generations on CTV in her native Canada.
Fresh off the cancellation of her NBC talk show, A Little Late with Lilly Singh, in 2021, Singh is slated to host the new series that pits contestants from different generations against each other in a trivia showdown.
The winner of the early rounds will have a chance to enter "the Vault," where they can win $25,000.
Singh signed a deal with Blink49 Studies and Bell Media, which owns CTV, via her company, Unicorn Island Productions, after her departure from NBC. Singh also is creating a new scripted comedy series for Netflix with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris.
Battle of the Generations will begin production for its 20 first episodes in Toronto in February. A casting call accompanied by a promotional image of Singh was posted to Twitter on Wednesday.
