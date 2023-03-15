The entirety of the Something in the Water festival will livestream on YouTube.
Williams launched Something in the Water in 2009. This year's festival will also feature a pop-up church service, with details to be announced soon.
Williams is expected to release his third solo album, Phriends, Vol. 1, this year. The singer confirmed in an interview for Rolling Stone in November that the album will include a song with K-pop group BTS.
