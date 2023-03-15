Pharrell Williams has announced the lineup for his Something in the Water music festival.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 49-year-old singer, rapper and music producer shared a list of performers Wednesday.

Something in the Water festival will take place April 28-30 in Virginia Beach, Va. Tickets are available now.

Grace Jones, Kehlani, Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Wayne, Machine Gun Kelly, Maren Morris, Mumford & Suns, Skrillex, The Kid Laroi, Wu-Tang Clan and other artists will perform.

The entirety of the Something in the Water festival will livestream on YouTube.

Williams launched Something in the Water in 2009. This year's festival will also feature a pop-up church service, with details to be announced soon.

Williams is expected to release his third solo album, Phriends, Vol. 1, this year. The singer confirmed in an interview for Rolling Stone in November that the album will include a song with K-pop group BTS.