Lil Baby is back with new music.

The 27-year-old rapper released a single and lyric video for the song "The World is Yours to Take" on Friday.

Lil Baby recorded "The World is Yours to Take" for this year's FIFA World Cup. The song will serve as the anthem for the FIFA World Cup Qatar soundtrack.

"I'm by far one of the hardest workers / Real firm believer in 'practice makes perfect' / You can gather all the water, stay thirsty / Took a lot to get us here, we broke curses," Lil Baby raps.

Lil Baby will film an official music video for "The World is Yours to Take" at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which will be held Nov. 20 to Dec. 18.

"My new track with Budweiser for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 soundtrack is a special one for me," the rapper said in a statement. "It's about the journey we've all been on over the last few years and celebrating what's next."

"When I started in music in 2017, I went all in on a dream that brought me to where I am now, and that's what I want fans to feel when they hear the song," he added. "I hope it makes you feel like you're walking out onto the pitch at the World Cup making moves toward your own dreams, whatever that means to you."

Lil Baby will release his third studio album, It's Only Me, on Oct. 14.

The rapper is the subject of the Amazon documentary Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, released on Prime Video in August.