Rapper Lil Baby released a new video for his song "The World is Yours to Take" in celebration of Argentina's win of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The rapper partnered on the project with Budweiser, the official beer of the World Cup, which ended Sunday in Qatar.

The song samples the 1985 Tears for Fears classic "Everybody Wants to Rule the World" with Lil Baby rapping over the newly created beat. Veteran filmmaker Director X helmed the video, which also features appearances by Argentinean rapper Paulo Londra and Brazilian producer Papatinho.

Londra and Papatinho released international remix versions of the track and other artists, DJs and creators appear briefly in the video.

"My new track with Budweiser for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 official soundtrack is a special one for me. It's about the journey we've all been on over the last few years and celebrating what's next," Lil Baby said in an official statement when the song was first released. "When I started in music in 2017, I went all in on a dream that brought me to where I am now, and that's what I want fans to feel when they hear the song."

The new video is loosely based on the original song's video, which features members of Tears for Fears riding a dune buggy in the California desert. "The World is Yours to Take" was filmed in Qatar. Lil Baby is also shown riding through the desert, both in a dune buggy and in a Mustang. The Atlanta native performed in Doha at the BUDX event and scenes from that show are included in the clip.

The track is the third single from the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 official soundtrack, which includes songs from international artists including Trinidad Cardona, Davido and Aisha, Ozuna featuring GIMS, and Fahad Al Kubaisi and Jung Kook of BTS.

"I'm excited to make history with Budweiser and close out the 2022 FIFA World Cup with this unforgettable video," Lil Baby said in a statement. "Working with Director X and the amazing people from around the globe, we're celebrating what it means to bring the world together and inspire people to chase those dreams."