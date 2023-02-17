Liam Neeson thinks the many Star Wars spinoff series are "diluting" the franchise.

The 70-year-old actor discussed the possibility of starring in a Star Wars spinoff about his character Qui-Gon Jinn during Thursday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Neeson played Qui-Gon in Star Wars: Episode I -- The Phantom Menace (1999) and recently appeared as the character in the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi starring Ewan McGregor.

On WWHL, Neeson was asked if he is interested in his own spinoff.

"No, I'm not. There's so many spinoffs of Star Wars. It's diluting it, to me, and it's taken away the mystery and the magic, in a weird way," the actor explained.

"It was nice to do the little bit with Ewan after 25 years, 24 years," he said. "I appeared in the last episode -- had three lines to say, two lines, and that was cool. I loved doing that. That's it."

Neeson shared similar sentiments in an interview with Men's Health earlier this month.

"As much as I admire them... There's just so many of them now," he said of the franchise's spinoffs.

The Star Wars spinoff series include The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Andor, Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew, all of which aired or will air on Disney+.