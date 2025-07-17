British singer Lewis Capaldi released a music video for his song "Survive" on Thursday.

The "In Bloom" video shows Capaldi, 28, performing "Survive" in what appears to be an old home filled with pink flowers.

The song dropped in June and marks an important moment in the music artist's journey.

He was diagnosed with Tourette syndrome in 2022 and the new release captures his determination to keep going.

He also recently performed on the Good America Summer Concert Series stage, at the Glastonbury Festival and on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

He released his album Broken by Desire to be Heavenly Sent in 2023.