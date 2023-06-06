Lewis Capaldi has canceled three weeks of upcoming shows to give himself time "to rest and recover."

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter announced Monday that he is cancelling all of his tour dates leading up to Glastonbury Festival to focus on his well-being and mental health.

Capaldi will resume performing June 24 at Glastonbury.

"It's been such an incredible time leading into this new album, and seeing all of the support from everyone has been beyond anything I could have ever dreamed of. That said, the last few months have been full on both mentally and physically, I haven't been home properly since Christmas and at the moment I'm struggling to get to grips with it all," the star wrote on Instagram.

"I need to take a moment to rest and recover, to be at my best and ready for Glastonbury and all of the other incredible shows coming up so that I'm able to continue doing what I love for a long time to come. I need to take these three weeks to be Lewis from Glasgow for a bit, spend some time with my family and friends and do normal life things that are an important part of me feeling better. I hope everyone understands," he added.

Capaldi told fans that he's "getting all the help and support I need from the incredible people around me who I'm so grateful for."

"I take none of this for granted and can't wait to be back doing it again," he concluded his post. "All my love."

Capaldi skyrocketed to fame following the release of his 2019 single "Someone You Loved."

The singer reflected on fame and addressed his struggles with mental health in the documentary Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now, released on Netflix in April.

Capaldi will release his second album, Broken by Desire to Be Heavenly Sent, this year.