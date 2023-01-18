The BBC has announced it acquired Magpie Murders, a mystery series that aired on PBS and BritBox, and is working on a sequel called Moonflower Murders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on Anthony Horowitz's popular novels, the two six-part dramas star Lesley Manville as "editor turned sleuth Susan Ryeland and Timothy McMullan as famous literary detective Atticus Pund," according to the BBC.

Co-starring Daniel Mays, Michael Maloney, Conleth Hill and Alexandros Logothetis, Magpie will premiere on the BBC in the spring after airing on PBS and BritBox in 2022.

It was directed by Peter Cattaneo whose credits include The Full Monty and The Rocker.

"I'm very happy that Magpie Murders is going to be shown on BBC -- its natural home. I had such fun writing the scripts and they've been brought to life by a brilliant director and cast," Horowitz said in a statement Tuesday.

Moonflower will film later this year, and air on the BBC in the United Kingdom and on PBS in the United States in 2024.