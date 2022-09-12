Peacock has announced premiere dates for its new Tplus programming slate from Telemundo.

The streaming service said in a press release Monday that 'Til Jail Do Us Part, Leopard Skin, Love for the Ages and other titles will start streaming later this year.

'Til Jail Do Us Part is a new dramedy series starring Kate Castillo, Roselyn Sanchez, Sylvia Saenz and Jeimy Osorio. The show follows four women who join forces after police arrest their husbands for being linked to the same criminal organization.

Peacock released a trailer for the series, which premieres Sept. 15.

Leopard Skin is a new crime thriller starring Carla Gugino, Amelia Eve, Gentry White, Philip Winchester, Margot Bingham, Gaite Jansen, Nora Arnezeder and Ana de la Reguera.

The series follows two women, Alba and Batty, who are taken hostage with their dinner guests by a criminal gang seeking shelter after a botched diamond heist.

Leopard Skin will start streaming Nov. 17.

In addition, new reality series Love for the Ages will premiere Dec. 15. The show follows three middle-aged Los Angeles couples at personal and emotional crossroads in their marriages who swap their spouses for much younger partners for a month.

Other upcoming premieres include Promesas de Campai±a (Aug. 24), Jose Feliciano: Behind This Guitar (Sept. 29) and Messi (Nov. 19).