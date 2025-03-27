Leonardo DiCaprio is a former revolutionary on a search for his daughter in the trailer for writer/director Paul Thomas Anderson's new film One Battle After Another.

The trailer sees DiCaprio, a former member of a revolutionary group called the French 75, seeking help from other revolutionaries to find his missing daughter.

The trailer, posted to YouTube on Thursday by Warner Bros. Pictures International, also offers glimpses at co-stars Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti. Wood Harris and Alana Haim are also in the cast.

The film was written and directed by Anderson (There Will Be Blood) and is reportedly loosely inspired by Thomas Pynchon's novel Vineland.

Producers include Anderson, Adam Somner and Sara Murphy. Will Weiske executive produces.

One Battle After Another releases in theaters Sept. 26.