Leave the World Behind is based on the Rumaan Alam novel of the same name. The adaptation is written and directed by Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail, with Alam, Barack and Michelle Obama, and Tonia Davis as executive producers.
Leave the World Behind follows Amanda (Roberts) and Clay (Ethan Hawke), a couple whose vacation with their children (Charlie Evans, Farrah Mackenzie) "suddenly erupts into chaos."
The trailer shows Amanda (Roberts) downplay a sudden apocalypse and hope for a return to normal.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.