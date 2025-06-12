South Korean girl group Le Sserafim performs the theme song for the upcoming stop-motion animated series My Melody & Kuromi in a trailer released Wednesday.

The K-pop group's song "Kawaii" will introduce each episode of the upcoming series featuring Sanrio characters My Melody and Kuromi.

"I was really captivated by the adorable world of Mariland! The characters' expressions were very rich and entertaining to watch," group member Hong Eunchae said in a press release.

My Melody was created in 1975, while Kuromi arrived in 2005.

In the upcoming Netflix show, My Melody helms a successful Mariland cake shop, while Kuromi, "her self-proclaimed rival" owns a competing sweet treat business that isn't doing well.

"One day, My Melody encounters a pink heart in the forest, which sets off a series of strange events in Mariland," an official synopsis reads. "And the two are suddenly faced with a crisis that threatens everyone. Can they protect their town and their friends?"

Le Sserafim, which also includes Kim Chaewon, Sakura, Huh Yunjin and Kazuha, is currently on tour.

My Melody & Kuromi streams on Netflix beginning July 24.