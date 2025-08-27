Prime Video is teasing Harlan Coben's Lazarus, which arrives on the streamer Oct. 22 with six episodes.

The series is penned by Harlan Coben, known for books such as The Stranger and Fool Me Once, and Danny Brocklehurst.

Sam Claflin portrays Joel Lazarus, while Bill Nighy portrays his father, Dr. Jonathan Lazarus, who died by suicide.

The series follows the "disturbing experiences that can't be explained" that Joel encounters upon returning home, an official synopsis states.

"He quickly become entangled in a series of cold-case murders as he grapples with the mystery of his father's death and his sister's murder 25 years ago," the description continues.

First-look images released Wednesday shows the father and son duo in scenes together.

Alexandra Roach, David Flynn, Seth McGovern, Karla Crome and Kate Ashfield also star.