'Lawmen: Bass Reeves' teaser: David Oyelowo plays U.S. Marshal
UPI News Service, 09/07/2023
Paramount+ is giving a glimpse of the new series Lawmen: Bass Reeves.
The streaming service shared a teaser trailer and a November premiere date for the show Thursday.
Lawmen: Bass Reeves is created by Chad Feehan and executive produced by Yellowstone co-creator Taylor Sheridan. The series is the first in a new anthology about legendary lawmen and outlaws of the Wild West.
Bass Reeves follows the titular Bass Reeves (David Oyelowo), one of the first Black U.S. Marshals.
"Despite arresting over 3,000 outlaws during the course of his career, the weight of the badge was heavy, and he wrestled with its moral and spiritual cost to his beloved family," an official description reads.
