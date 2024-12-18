Clean Slate, a series starring Laverne Cox and George Wallace, is set to premiere on Prime Video Feb. 6.

"This heartfelt comedy follows Harry (Wallace), an old-school car wash owner in Alabama who has a lot of soul searching to do when the child he once called 'son' returns after 17 years as a proud trans woman named Desiree (Cox)," an official synopsis reads.

Telma Hopkins, D.K. Uzoukwu, Jay Wilkison and Norah Murphy also star.

Cox recently appeared in Netflix's The Uglies and she is also an executive producer on the eight-episode show.

"The series explores universal themes of unconditional love, all through Norman Lear's signature boundary-pushing brand of comedy," the official description reads.