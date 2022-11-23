Gilmore Girls and Parenthood star and three times New York Times bestselling author Lauren Graham joined CBS Mornings on Wednesday to discuss her new book Have I Told You Already: Stories I Don't Want to Forget to Remember.

During the interview she discussed her chapter titles which include, Boobs of the 90s, Ryan Gosling Can Not Confirm and The Hollywood Hierarchy.

"No matter how much you learn there is alway more to understand about the secret behind the scenes," said Graham regarding the chapter titled The Hollywood Hierarchy.

Regarding her iconic role as Lorelei Gilmore, Graham refused to say if she was on "Team Jesse" or "Team Logan." However, she reflected positively on the character's impact on herself and fans alike.

"What it means to me is how incredibly fortunate I feel to have fallen in love with a part that then got to play. I don't know how many of those you get in a lifetime, in a career and the fact that it has continued to bring people joy is very fulling to me," said Graham.

Graham also sat down with Kelly Clarkson last week.

"It came out of pandemic times of thinking of kind of the stories that have meant a lot to me in my life many of them told to me by my dad and sort of what's my version of that, what are my sort of greatest hits," Graham told Clarkson "Storytelling, I think, is how I ever got interested in being an actor."

Graham's previous three books are In Conclusion. Don't Worry About It; Talking Fast as I Can; and Someday, Someday, Maybe. She is currently starring in Mighty Ducks: Game Changers on Disney+.

Have I Told You Already: Stories I Don't Want to Forget to Remember is published by Penguin Random House and is out now.