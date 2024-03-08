Oscar-winning actress Laura Dern, Emmy winner Billy Crudup and Riley Keough have joined the cast of Noah Baumbach's next film.

ADVERTISEMENT

The cast of the as-yet-untitled Netflix movie will also include the previously announced George Clooney and Adam Sandler

The streaming service has described the project as "a funny and emotional coming-of-age film about adults."

Baumbach is directing the film, which he co-wrote with Emily Mortimer.

Baumbach previously collaborated with Dern on Marriage Story.