Rauw Alejandro and Rosalia with eight nominations each.
How to watch
The Latin Grammy Awards will air Thursday at 8 p.m. EST on Univision. The awards show will be preceded by a one-hour pre-show starting at 7 p.m.
Participants
Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi will host the event with Brazilian artist Anitta, Mexican singer Thalia and Italian artist Laura Pausini.
Performers include Rauw Alejandro, Chiquis, Christina Aguilera, Camilo, Elvis Costello, Jorge Drexler, John Legend and Christian Nodal.
Nominees
Bad Bunny leads the nominees with 10 nominations, including Album of the Year for Un Verano Sin Ti. The singer and rapper will compete with Aguilera, Drexler, Rosalia, Marc Anthony, Bomba Estereo, Alejandro Sanz and Sebastian Yatra in the category.
Rauw Alejandro and Rosalia follow with eight nominations each, while Aguilera and Drexler both have seven. Camilo rounds out the top nominees with six nominations.
