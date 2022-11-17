The 2022 Latin Grammy Awards will take place Thursday in Las Vegas.

The 23rd annual ceremony will be held at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay Casino and Resort and air at 8 p.m. EST on Univision.

The Latin Grammys honor excellence in Latin music.

Luis Fonsi will host the event with Anitta, Thali­a and Laura Pausini.

Elvis Costello, John Legend, Rosali­a, Jorge Drexler and Christina Aguilera are among the performers.

Bad Bunny leads this year's nominees with 10 nominations, followed by Rauw Alejandro and Rosali­a with eight nominations each.

How to watch

Participants

Puerto Rican singer Luis Fonsi will host the event with Brazilian artist Anitta, Mexican singer Thali­a and Italian artist Laura Pausini.

Performers include Rauw Alejandro, Chiquis, Christina Aguilera, Camilo, Elvis Costello, Jorge Drexler, John Legend and Christian Nodal.

Nominees

Bad Bunny leads the nominees with 10 nominations, including Album of the Year for Un Verano Sin Ti. The singer and rapper will compete with Aguilera, Drexler, Rosali­a, Marc Anthony, Bomba Estereo, Alejandro Sanz and Sebastian Yatra in the category.

Rauw Alejandro and Rosali­a follow with eight nominations each, while Aguilera and Drexler both have seven. Camilo rounds out the top nominees with six nominations.