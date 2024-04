Univision has announced a first round of performers for the 2024 Latin American Music Awards.

ADVERTISEMENT

The network said in a press release Thursday that Jay Wheeler, Peso Pluma, Farruko, Deorro, Gabito Ballesteros, Justin Quiles and Yng Lvcas will take the stage at the Latin AMAs this month.

The performances will include:

Gabito Ballesteros, "Lou Lou" and "El Boss"

Farruko, "Confi­a"

Yng Lvcas, " Jimmy Choo

The ninth annual Latin AMAs will take place April 25 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and air at 7 p.m. EDT on Univision, UniMas and Galavision. The show will also stream on ViX.

Thali­a, Alejandra Espinoza and Carlos Ponce will host the ceremony, which celebrates the theme "We Speak Musica" this year.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Peso Pluma and Feid lead this year's nominees with 12 nominations each, followed by Bad Bunny and Grupo Frontera (11), Karol G and Shakira (9), and Eslabon Armado and Fuerza Regida (8).

Bad Bunny, Cara Leon, Eslabon Armado, Feid, Fuerza Regida, Karol G, Peso Pluma, Rauw Alejandro, Romeo Santos and Shakira are nominated for Artist of the Year.