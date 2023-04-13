"Strange events befall the doomed crew as they attempt to survive the ocean voyage, stalked each night by a merciless presence onboard the ship. When the Demeter finally arrives off the shores of England, it is charred, derelict wreck. There is no trace of the crew," an official synopsis reads.
The Last Voyage of the Demeter is written by Bragi F. Schut and Zak Olkewicz and directed by Andre i˜vredal (Trollhunter). The film opens in theaters Aug. 11.
