"To see The Last of Us brought to life so beautifully and faithfully has been a career highlight for me," game co-creator and series co-creator, writer, director and executive producer Neil Druckmann in a statement. "And I am grateful for the fans' enthusiastic and overwhelming support. Much of that success is thanks to my partner in crime, Craig Main, our partnership with HBO, and our team at PlayStation Productions. On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog, our cast, and crew, thank you so much for allowing us this opportunity. We're thrilled to bring you more of The Last of Us!"
