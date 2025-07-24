'Last Frontier': Jason Clarke thriller gets teaser, Oct. premiere date
UPI News Service, 07/24/2025
Apple TV+ is teasing the action thriller series The Last Frontier, starring Jason Clarke.
The drama stars Clarke as Frank Remnick, a U.S. marshal who presides over "the quiet, rugged barrens of Alaska," per an official synopsis.
"Remnick's jurisdiction is turned upside down when a prison transport plane crashes in the remote wilderness, setting free dozens of violent inmates," an official synopsis reads.
The teaser released Thursday shows the handcuffed inmates in the plane as it starts to go down.
"Tasked with protecting the town he's vowed to keep safe, he (Clarke) begins to suspect the crash wasn't an accident, but the first step of a well-crafted plan with far-reaching and devastating implications," the description continues.
