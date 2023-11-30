Lana Del Rey took to the stage during the NBC special Christmas at Graceland.

Del Rey delivered a moody rendition of "Unchained Melody," a song first performed by the Righteous Brothers. Presley famously performed the song in Rapid City, S.D., in 1977, just weeks before his death. A single based on the performance was released in 1978.

"I just know you're gonna have the best time tuning into Christmas at Graceland, there are so many different surprises and performances coming your way," Del Rey said Sunday on social media.

"There are gonna be so many different performances, and you know you can count on me to more than likely have the somber one, so i've got you covered with that," she added. "but really, I'm excited to see it all come together."

Del Rey shared photos Wednesday from her family's time at Presley's Graceland estate.

Malone performed Presley's 1963 single "(You're The) Devil in Disguise," while Musgraves covered Presley's 1961 song "Can't Help Falling in Love."

Riley Keough, an actress who is the daughter of Lisa Marie Presley and the granddaughter of Elvis Presley, also appeared in the special and executive produced the event.

"My family and I are elated to open the doors to Graceland in this first-of-its-kind special," Keough previously said in a statement. "With intimate musical performances drawing inspiration from my grandfather Elvis's cherished Christmases in Memphis, viewers will be invited to experience firsthand the magic that is Christmas at Graceland."