Lana Condor and Jane Fonda walked the red carpet Wednesday.

The co-stars attended the Los Angeles premiere of their film Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

Condor wore a puff-sleeve gown with a rich purple top and black skirt, while Fonda sported a snake-print top over a white shirt and cream-colored pants.

Director Kirk DeMicco and cast members Jaboukie Young-White, Lisa Koshy, Blue Chapman and Juju Green were also present at the event.

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken is a new animated film from DreamWorks Animation. The movie follows Ruby Gillman (Condor), "a shy teenager who discovers that she's part of a legendary royal lineage of mythical sea krakens."

"The Kraken are sworn to protect the oceans of the world against the vain, power-hungry mermaids who have been battling with the Kraken for eons. There's one major, and immediate problem with that: The school's beautiful, popular new girl, Chelsea (Murphy) just happens to be a mermaid," an official synopsis reads.

The voice cast also includes Fonda as Ruby's grandmother and the Warrior Queen of the Seven Seas, Toni Collette as Ruby's mom, Young-White as Ruby's classmate and crush, Colman Domingo as Ruby's dad, Sam Richardson as Ruby's uncle and Chapman as Ruby's little brother.

Universal Pictures shared a trailer for the film in May.

Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken opens in theaters Friday.

Condor is known for playing Lara Jean Covey in the To All the Boys movies.